Surge in coronavirus cases impacting medical professionals, Cameron County health officials say

From April 8, when the state started releasing coronavirus data, to May 31, the Rio Grande Valley had an average of 38 people per day hospitalized. The first week of June, that number jumped to 44 per day and nearly doubled the following week.

This week, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations shot up to 334. Cameron County hospital administrators are asking residents to help manage the surge by doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.

Leslie Bingham, CEO of Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, explained hospitals can come up with certain resources if needed, but their most valuable assets are hard to replace — health care workers.

