Surge in sales from Mexican shoppers expected this holiday season
The typical scene at U.S. stores on the border with Mexico during the holiday season could look different this year following the lift of non-essential travel restrictions.
University of Texas-El Paso economics professor Thomas Fullerton says Mexican shoppers are eager to get their hands on the latest goods after nearly two years.
"In terms of inventory shortages, that's probably going to occur," Fullerton said.
Some economists say the pandemic also impacted the purchasing power of Mexican customers.
President of the Reynosa Chamber of Commerce Roberto Cruz Hernandez says, without a doubt, there will be an economic impact to Mexican businesses on the border because so many people have not been able to cross into the U.S. since the pandemic began.
