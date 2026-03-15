Suspect admits to setting car on fire over 'marital problems,' Cameron County sheriff says

A man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle fire that spread to a home in San Benito, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño.

According to the news release, 69-year-old Gilberto Montemayor was arrested on charges of arson and terroristic threat after telling deputies he was experiencing marital problems and admitting to setting his vehicle on fire.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 7:22 a.m. when a car was set on fire in the garage of a resident in the 27000 block of Kornegay Road.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office made contact with Montemayor who explained he had called his wife and became upset when she did not answer her phone, according to the news release. Montemayor said he left several voicemail messages threatening to burn his vehicle.

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Montemayor said he retrieved a gasoline container and poured gasoline onto his vehicle, which was parked inside the garage, according to the news release. He then used matches to ignite the vehicle, causing the fire to spread to the garage.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

According to the news release, Montemayor's wife said she had been having ongoing issues with her husband and had been staying at a relative's house.

Cameron County jail records show Montemayor is in custody on a $17,500 bond.