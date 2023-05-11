Suspect arrested in false school threat against Bryan Elementary in Mission

A 43-year-old man confessed to making a threatening call to Bryan Elementary School in Mission and forcing an evacuation.

Mission police were able to trace the call to Guy Patina's cell phone. Patina was arrested and went before a judge on Saturday.

Bryan Elementary was evacuated after a bomb threat was made by an anonymous caller. Students and staff were moved to Mission Jr. High School while police searched the school.

Investigators say Patina has an extensive criminal record, and he was also in possession of fentanyl when he was arrested.

"When we receive these threats, we take these seriously. We're not going to stop until we find the person that made these threats, and we're going to take them down. We're going to incarcerate them, and we're going to make sure he pays for it," Mission police spokesperson Jorge Rodriguez said.

Patina is now being held at the Hidalgo County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He faces several charges, including making a false report.