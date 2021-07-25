x

Suspect Arrested in Harlingen Parking Lot Robbery

Harlingen police are investigating a robbery that landed one suspect behind bars.

Around 4:45 Friday afternoon, police were called to a robbery in progress on the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The victim told police she was sitting in the parking lot of a business when she was allegedly assaulted by a man.

The suspect is accused of taking around $2,000 in cash before fleeing the scene.

Authorities were able to track down the man, who still had the cash in his possession.

It's unknown if the victim was hurt during the incident.
     

