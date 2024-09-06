Suspect Caught Ending Manhunt in Brownsville

UPDATE (6/30): Brownsville police said no protocol violations were made when a man being arrested escaped from officers.

Ricardo Gonzalez, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, interfering with a 911 call, escape and evading arrest on Thursday.

BROWNSVILLE – A suspect is facing multiple charges after escaping from an officer in Brownsville.

Authorities said 21-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez was caught after an hour and a half manhunt.

Brownsville Police Department Spokesman JJ Trevino told CHANNEL 5 NEWS officers responded to a call near the 2200 block of South Indiana Ave. around 2 p.m.

Gonzalez was placed in handcuffs but managed to get away from police.

DPS officials assisted police with a helicopter over the area and K9 officers until he was caught.