Suspect Caught Ending Manhunt in Brownsville
Related Story
UPDATE (6/30): Brownsville police said no protocol violations were made when a man being arrested escaped from officers.
Ricardo Gonzalez, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, interfering with a 911 call, escape and evading arrest on Thursday.
-----
BROWNSVILLE – A suspect is facing multiple charges after escaping from an officer in Brownsville.
Authorities said 21-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez was caught after an hour and a half manhunt.
Brownsville Police Department Spokesman JJ Trevino told CHANNEL 5 NEWS officers responded to a call near the 2200 block of South Indiana Ave. around 2 p.m.
Gonzalez was placed in handcuffs but managed to get away from police.
DPS officials assisted police with a helicopter over the area and K9 officers until he was caught.
