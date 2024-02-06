Suspect Charged in 2016 Officer-Involved Shooting

PALMVIEW – A Rio Grande Valley man is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant after ramming into a Palmview police unit last December.

Jose Mariano Hernandez, 21, led officers from McAllen and Palmview on a high-speed chase on Expressway 83.

Officers said Hernandez weaved in and out of traffic before losing control and ramming into a Palmview police unit with an officer still inside.

Two Palmview officers opened fire on the car, shooting the passenger in the upper left arm.

Hernandez is being held on a $50,000 bond.

His trial is set for Oct. 23.