x

Suspect Charged in 2016 Officer-Involved Shooting

Related Story

PALMVIEW – A Rio Grande Valley man is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant after ramming into a Palmview police unit last December.

Jose Mariano Hernandez, 21, led officers from McAllen and Palmview on a high-speed chase on Expressway 83.

Officers said Hernandez weaved in and out of traffic before losing control and ramming into a Palmview police unit with an officer still inside.

Two Palmview officers opened fire on the car, shooting the passenger in the upper left arm.

Hernandez is being held on a $50,000 bond.

His trial is set for Oct. 23. 

News
21-Year-Old Suspect Charged in 2016 Officer-Involved Shooting
21-Year-Old Suspect Charged in 2016 Officer-Involved Shooting
PALMVIEW – A Rio Grande Valley man is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant after ramming into a... More >>
6 years ago Wednesday, September 27 2017 Sep 27, 2017 Wednesday, September 27, 2017 11:45:42 AM CDT September 27, 2017
Radar
7 Days