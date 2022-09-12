Suspect Charged with Murder in Death Investigation of Harlingen Man

HARLINGEN – Authorities have arrested a suspect connected to the death of a 47-year-old Harlingen man.

According to a press release, Harlingen police arrested and charged 35-year-old Ruben Rodriguez with the murder of Honorio Garza.

Police responded to a call at the 1500 block of North Commerce Street at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday.

Garza’s body was discovered inside an apartment.

Rodriguez’s bond was set at $500,000.