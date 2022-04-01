Suspect Flees After Vehicle Robbery, Rollover in McAllen
MCALLEN - McAllen police seeks the public’s help to find the suspect in an aggravated robbery and assault.
On Jan. 30, officials responded to a rollover near Expressway 83 in McAllen at midnight
At the scene, authorities found a vehicle in a canal. Witnesses also told officers they saw the driver flee the scene on foot.
Officers ran a check on the vehicle and went to that person’s house located at the 2400 block of Kennedy Ave. Upon arriving, they discovered a 56-year-old with several injuries.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in serious condition.
Police said the suspect is in his 30s and is about 5 feet 10 inches. He has no facial hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve, light-blue plaid shirt, and blue jeans. He was also wearing a beanie.
The Texas Rangers and DPS are assisting McAllen police in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
