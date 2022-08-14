Suspect in 10-Year-Old Hidalgo Co. Cold Case Charged

NEAR EDINBURG - A man accused in a 10-year-old cold case was charged with first-degree murder.

Angel Ivan Robledo, 29, was arraigned Friday afternoon. Police said he’s the main suspect in the 2007 homicide near FM 2058 in the area of McCook.

A judge set his bond at $575,000.

Police took Robledo into custody at the Hidalgo port of entry.