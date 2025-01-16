Suspect in deadly Brownsville library shooting ruled incompetent to stand trial

The man accused of fatally shooting another man in the Brownsville Public Library was ruled incompetent to stand trial, court records show.

Humberto Paz was arrested on May 11, 2024 after police say he shot and killed 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi. Both men allegedly got into a verbal alteration at the library, located at 2600 Central Blvd.

The Brownsville Police Department previously said they found a weapon on Paz at the library, and arrested him on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, Paz was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

“[Paz] does not have the sufficient present ability to consult with his attorney with a reasonable degree of rational understanding; or a rational as well as factual understanding of the proceedings against him,” court documents state.

In a social media post, Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer Abril Luna said mental-health related calls involving Paz were made to police.

"But there were no indications of threats made," Luna said.

Court documents state Paz will be transferred to a mental health facility or residential care facility “for further examination and treatment toward the specific objective of attaining competency to stand trial.”