Suspect in Elsa Shooting Remains On-the-Run

ELSA – One man is recovering in the hospital after an afternoon shooting Sunday in Elsa.

It happened on Eva Street and Highway 88.

Investigators say suspects in an unknown vehicle drove by firing several rounds into a home, striking the man.

The suspect remains at large.

No information on the shooter or suspect vehicle has been released.

Sunday, November 11 2018
