Suspect in Elsa Shooting Remains On-the-Run
Related Story
ELSA – One man is recovering in the hospital after an afternoon shooting Sunday in Elsa.
It happened on Eva Street and Highway 88.
Investigators say suspects in an unknown vehicle drove by firing several rounds into a home, striking the man.
The suspect remains at large.
No information on the shooter or suspect vehicle has been released.
News
ELSA – One man is recovering in the hospital after an afternoon shooting Sunday in Elsa. It happened on Eva... More >>
News Video
-
Elsa police chief: Texas Rangers assisting with fatal shooting investigation
-
Dog food running low, PVAS asks community to donate
-
Woman arrested after stabbing employee at Las Palmas Community Center, police say
-
Pump Patrol: Nov. 17, 2022
-
City of Pharr talks international bridge expansion with counterparts