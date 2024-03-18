Suspect in machete attack in Brownsville arrested

A 51-year-old man was arrested after chasing a man with a machete, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Juan De Dios Martinez is in custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the assault, a news release stated.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the assault on Thursday, March 14. According to the release, the victim told deputies he and his brother were conducting repairs at the location when a gray van driven by Martinez entered the driveway “at a high rate of speed.”

Martinez’s vehicle blocked the victim from leaving.

When the victim told Martinez “me quiere matar o que jefe,” Martinez responded by “screaming at them, saying he would kill whoever he needed to and proceeded to advise the victim he was going to grab his gun or machete,” the release stated.

Martinez then grabbed his machete and chased the victim. The victim said at one point, he fell to the ground and Martinez came close to striking him, authorities said.

In an interview with deputies, Martinez admitted to having the machete and consuming alcohol prior to the alleged attack, according to the release.

Martinez is in custody pending his arraignment.