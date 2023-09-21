Suspect in Pharr homicide turns himself in, police say
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
A 26-year-old man is in custody in connection with a fatal Monday shooting, according to the Pharr Police Department.
Rheinchard Lara turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning after he was identified as the suspect in the death of 30-year-old Roberto Garza, according to a news release sent out by the police department.
Garza’s body was found deceased with a gunshot wound at the 3400 block of N. Mezcal Drive late Monday night, according to police.
Lara is set to be arraigned on a murder charge on Wednesday, the release stated.
A motive in the death wasn’t released by authorities.
