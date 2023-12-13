Suspect in San Benito homicide investigation arrested

Editor's note: This story has been updated.

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in San Benito.

Jesus Alfredo Robles, 20, was charged with murder, according to the San Benito Police Department. Bond was set at $500,000.

At approximately 1:28 a.m. Sunday, San Benito police say they were waived down by a concerned citizen on the 100 block of Virginia St.

Police found a man, later identified as 60-year-old Adelaido Mendoza, slouched over inside a pickup truck with a single gunshot wound to his head, according to a news release. Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses identified Robles as a suspect, advising officers that he left the location on foot.

Police found Robles hiding underneath an abandoned home nearby, according to police.

Police also found a firearm believed to be used in the shooting and secured it as evidence.

A motive has not yet been determined, police said.