Suspect in US 281 Standoff Identified

NEAR EDINBURG – A standoff situation ended along U.S. 281 north of Edinburg with a suspect surrendering the authorities.

During the standoff, the Department of Public Safety closed off traffic heading both north and southbound on the highway, between FM 490 and FM 1017.

Joshua Juarez, of Midland, is charged with evading arrest using a vehicle.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez says troopers attempted to stop him while he drove south from Brooks County.

After failing to follow trooper’s orders, a pursuit ensued. Authorities then placed a spike strip in an attempt to bring the vehicle to a halt.

Juarez refused to get out of his vehicle and barricaded himself for several hours.

According to DPS, a SWAT force team was called to the scene to assist with the situation as a precaution.

The 28-year-old turned himself over to officials without any incident.

Authorities say no weapons were found on Juarez or in his vehicle.

He is in custody at the Hidalgo County jail.

Edit: This story has been updated with the name and age of the suspect and the charges he's facing.