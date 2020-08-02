Suspect Involved in 2 Drive-By Shootings in Alamo Arrested
ALAMO – A suspect involved in two drive-by shootings that took place in Alamo is behind bars.
Daniel Coy Villegas was arrested and charged with deadly conduct following the shootings.
Officials say he shot several rounds at a vehicle near the intersection of 1400 S Tower Road and El Gato Road.
Villegas is also a suspect in a second drive-by shooting.
Watch the video above for more information.
