Suspect on the Run Following Bailout in Starr Co.

ROMA – A person is on the run following a pursuit in Starr County.

Police say the chase started as a traffic stop on FM 649 on Wednesday.

As a precaution, two Roma Independent School District schools were placed on lockdown.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was arrested but the passenger escaped on foot. 

1 year ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:37:29 PM CDT August 29, 2018
