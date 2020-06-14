Suspect on the Run Following Bailout in Starr Co.
ROMA – A person is on the run following a pursuit in Starr County.
Police say the chase started as a traffic stop on FM 649 on Wednesday.
As a precaution, two Roma Independent School District schools were placed on lockdown.
Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was arrested but the passenger escaped on foot.
Watch the video above for more information.
