Suspect on the Run Following Chase, Bailout near Edinburg
NEAR EDINBURG – A suspect remains on the run after a chase-turned-bailout near Edinburg.
A Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday afternoon off of north Val Verde Road.
We’re told the driver and two passengers then fled on foot.
Law enforcement located and arrested the driver and one of the passengers.
Watch the video above for more information.
