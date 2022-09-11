Suspect Sough by Harlingen Police for Assault, 1 in Custody
HARLINGEN – Police are searching for a suspect wanted for an assault near two Harlingen elementary schools.
The Harlingen Police Department said officers responded to a call and found an assault victim near the 800 block of South 7th Street early Tuesday morning.
One of the suspects was apprehended.
Police said the second suspect then fled the scene towards Jefferson and Bowie Elementary School.
Both were placed on lockdown in an attempt to keep students and staff safe while authorities continued the search.
Harlingen police said they've identified the person and are preparing an arrest warrant.
