Suspected shooter identified after Edinburg teen hospitalized

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday against a man accused of shooting and hospitalizing a 14-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Isaac Medrano, 23, was identified as the man who fired into the front door of a residence at the 2100 block of Carlos Street Thursday at around 3:30 a.m. Two bullets struck the teen in her lower back, the news release stated.

One other man is a suspect in a shooting, but the Edinburg Police Department didn’t identify him in the news release.

According to the release, the teen was shot following an altercation at the location involving both male suspects, prompting both men to leave the scene temporarily.

Medrano then retrieved a handgun and fired at the victim’s front door, striking the teen, according to the release.

“The investigation revealed that the victim's boyfriend was also on location when two suspects arrived, with at least one of the suspects known to the victim,” the release added.

The teen was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Those with more information on the investigation are urged to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or the Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.