Suspects accused of attacking Cameron County deputies arraigned

The four men accused of attacking two deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office were arraigned on Monday.

The four suspects were charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest.

They're accused of assaulting two deputies who responded to the Cameron County parks neighborhood after a report of shots fired early Monday morning.

The condition of the deputies is unknown.

2 weeks ago Monday, April 29 2024 Apr 29, 2024 Monday, April 29, 2024 5:10:00 PM CDT April 29, 2024
