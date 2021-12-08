Suspects in custody after robbery in Brownsville, police say

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 12:25 p.m. with information on the bond amount of the two suspects.

Two men are in custody after a robbery in downtown Brownsville on Monday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a robbery call on the 500 block of E. 13th at about 9:45 a.m.

Police say two male suspects, later identified as 25-year-old Alfonso Longoria and 22-year-old Osvaldo Amaro, walked into the location and held the employee at gunpoint requesting money.

Longoria and Amaro were able to get an undisclosed amount of money and took off running.

Police say the men were located "within seconds", and arrested shortly after.

Police recovered a black BB gun and several bills.

Both were taken to the Brownsville City Jail and will be arraigned on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest on Tuesday. Longoria had his bond set at $405,000 and Amaro had his bond set at $305,000.

Longoria is also being investigated for another aggravated robbery on the 1000 block of E. Elizabeth.