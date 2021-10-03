Suspects in Failed Human Smuggling Attempt to Face Federal Charges

MERCEDES – Federal investigators say those responsible for a deadly rollover crash in Mercedes will be facing charges.

Multiple agencies responded to a crash and bailout south of Mercedes on Monday afternoon.

Immigration officials say those in the country illegally ranged in ages from 16 to 42 years old. We’re told they’re from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are not releasing more details in the ongoing investigation.

