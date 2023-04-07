Suspects in fatal Raymondville stabbing being held without bond

Two suspects — including the victim’s daughter — are being held without bond in connection to the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man in Raymondville.

Clarissa De La Paz and Jesse Saldivar were both charged with murder Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, Daniel De La Paz, was stabbed Monday afternoon and died Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the stabbing that occurred on West San Francisco Avenue Monday evening. The suspects were found at a home on the outskirts of town, police said.

Clarissa is the victim’s daughter, and police said she and Saldivar were in a relationship.

“An individual was attacked in broad daylight, a family member attacked him it was a very brutal and vicious attack,” Willacy County District Attorney Annette Hinojosa said. “It is due to those public safety concerns that we are making sure that the public knows that the people we believe are responsible are being held in custody.”

Police said the stabbing occurred in front of three of Clarissa’s children whose ages range from 3 to 8.

A fourth child, a 3-month-old baby, was not present when the stabbing occurs.

“They were able to interview them and provide them with the services that they needed because they were traumatized because they had been exposed to such a horrific incident,” Raymondville police Detective Denise Ledesma said of the children.

The children are now in custody of Child Protective Services.