Suspects in Starr County shooting arrested near Houston

Two suspects wanted in connection with a New Year's shooting in Starr County were arrested near the city of Houston, the Starr County Sheriff's Office announced.

Heliberto Clarke and Earon Clark are in the custody of the Pasadena Police Department on multiple charges following a shooting that occurred in the city of Escobares at the beginning of the year.

According to the sheriff’s office, three people were injured during a New Year’s gathering when a vehicle arrived and a man got out and opened fire before driving off.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office identified a location in Pasadena where both suspects were hiding at and contacted the Houston Police Department for assistance, according to a news release.

Multiple agencies, including the US Marshals Service, apprehended and arrested the suspect Thursday without incident.

Previously, Juan Gilberto Garza was arrested in Starr County in connection with the investigation.

authorities have not revealed if any more arrestes are pending.

Heliberto Clarke and Earon Clark are awaiting extradition to Starr County at the Pasadena jail.