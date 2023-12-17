Suspects indicted in death of San Benito police officer Milton Resendez

Two men were indicted Wednesday in connection with the killing of a San Benito police officer who died following an October police chase, court records show.

Rodrigo Axel Espinosa-Valdez, 23, and 18-year-old Rogelio Martinez Jr. from Brownsville, are accused of firing at Lt. Milton Resendez's patrol unit. The shooting happened during an Oct. 17 police chase in Cameron County, according to the indictments against both men.

Resendez succumbed to his injuries following the shooting.

The chase originated at South Padre Island when a traffic stop was conducted on a GMC truck that was speeding on the beach.

The driver — identified as Espinosa-Valdez in the indictment — fled from the scene, and gunfire was exchanged between the suspects in the truck and responding officers when it reached the Brownsville area.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle ended up traveling southbound on Sam Houston Boulevard in San Benito when Lt. Resendez joined the pursuit.

At a press conference following the chase, San Benito Police Chief Mario Perea said it was at around the 11000 block of north Sam Houston Boulevard that Resendez and the suspect vehicle crossed paths. The suspects fired into Resendez’s patrol unit, with one of the bullets striking his abdomen.

Lt. Resendez served with the San Benito Police Department for almost 26 years.

Both men were indicted on charges of capital murder of a peace officer, two charges of evading arrest, and six counts of attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer for firing their weapon at other officers.

Martinez faces an additional charge of possessing an unregistered machine gun, and Espinosa-Valdez faces two additional charges of evading arrest.

Espinosa-Valdez and Martinez remain jailed on bonds of $2 million each.