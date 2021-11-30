Suspicious Odor Prompts JP to Order Autopsy in Alamo Crash

ALAMO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash in Alamo.

It happened on Owassa Road, east of Tower Road, around 7:35 Wednesday morning.

According to a preliminary investigation, a gray Toyota Sienna passenger van, occupied by a driver and passenger, was traveling eastbound.

The vehicle approached a dead-end zone area and drove across a canal.

"It's a Toyota passenger van that was traveling eastbound on Owassa Road from Tower Road," said Department of Public Safety Lt. Johnny Hernandez. "You can see behind me there's a dead-end zone there. Apparently, he failed to stop at the end of the roadway."

Troopers said the vehicle landed on the other side of the canal.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance with injuries. His condition is unknown.

"We do have one person that's a passenger that's deceased. We don't have his identity yet. We're still trying to gain that. Hopefully, he'll have something in his wallet or something where we can identify him," said Hernandez.

As of 3 p.m., DPS said the passenger was identified as Rogelio Robles, 42, of Alamo.

Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Homer Jasso said a bad odor consistent with a body being deceased for more than a day prompted him to order an autopsy. The results are expected to be released in the coming days.

DPS continues their investigation.