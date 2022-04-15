Swimming safety encouraged for little ones as summer approaches

With summer almost here, many will be going to a pool or beach to cool down.

For infants and toddlers who aren't familiar with the water, it can be a dangerous scenario.

But a Valley instructor is working to change that.

At three years old, one child is already learning to swim. However, some kids are starting as young as six months, said certified infant resource instructor Wendy Wells.

Wells says it's never too early to learn.

"They're survival swim lessons designed so if a child were to find a way to water alone, they would be able to roll back and float," Wells said.

It’s a lesson that would help a child buy time for an adult to find them. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages one through four.

One Valley mother says having her kids learn how to swim is essential.

"I feel like it's really important if they're in that situation, they know exactly what to do,” said Carolina Lowrey, a Valley mother. “No accidents will happen."

Wells says she's heard of people having plenty of close calls while in the water. One of the reasons is that flotation devices sometimes give a false sense of security.

"They think that they know how to swim, so when they go to the water without it, most of them end up drowning very quickly," Wells said.

ISR teaches toddlers to swim, float, and swim again. This way they can catch their breath until they are able to get to safety.

If you're looking to learn more about ISR, click here.