Tamaulipas Authorities Seize Drugs, Weapons and Cash in Matamoros Bust
MATAMOROS, TAMAULIPAS - Tamaulipas authorities have seized drugs, weapons and cash during a bust in Matamoros.
During the bust, law enforcement found more than 280 pounds of cocaine and more than $1.8 million in cash.
Several weapons, 100 cartridges and seven ammunition clips were also discovered at the scene.
It was all found hidden in an area underneath a home, that was accessible by a sliding door.
That door was operated by a hidden mechanism inside of a washing machine.
