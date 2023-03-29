Tamaulipas Authorities Seize Drugs, Weapons and Cash in Matamoros Bust

MATAMOROS, TAMAULIPAS - Tamaulipas authorities have seized drugs, weapons and cash during a bust in Matamoros.

During the bust, law enforcement found more than 280 pounds of cocaine and more than $1.8 million in cash.

Several weapons, 100 cartridges and seven ammunition clips were also discovered at the scene.

It was all found hidden in an area underneath a home, that was accessible by a sliding door.

That door was operated by a hidden mechanism inside of a washing machine.