x

Tamaulipas confirms first case of COVID-19

Related Story

Tampico, Tamaulipas — The Tamaulipas state government announced Monday that a 55-year-old man who worked at the port of Tampico had contracted the coronavirus.

According to a news release published by the Tamaulipas state government, a 55-year-old man, who is originally from Malaysia, tested positive. He worked at the port of Tampico.

The State Public Health Laboratory in Tamaulipas conducted the test. The Instituto de Diagnóstico y Referencia Epidemiológicos confirmed the results.

Gloria Molina Gamboa, the Tamaulipas secretary of health, said that after the man tested positive “the biosecurity protocol was activated.” The government conducted follow-up visits with a person who lived with the man and people who the man had contact with.

The man remains in isolation, according to the news release.

News
Tamaulipas confirms first case of COVID-19
Tamaulipas confirms first case of COVID-19
Tampico, Tamaulipas — The Tamaulipas state government announced Monday that a 55-year-old man who worked at the port of Tampico... More >>
7 months ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 6:46:00 AM CDT March 17, 2020
Radar
7 Days