Tamaulipas Officials Recover Stolen Vehicles with Texas Plates

WESLACO – Authorities across the border say they are recovering Texas cars from stolen vehicle seizures.

In recent months, officials in Tamaulipas have highlighted efforts to recover stolen cars and motorcycles in border cities.

Officials say in the first two weeks of February, authorities have recovered 18 stolen vehicles.

They say some of the vehicles recovered have Texas plates.

In some cases those vehicles were detected on closed circuit cameras.

1 year ago Thursday, February 21 2019 Feb 21, 2019 Thursday, February 21, 2019 5:14:00 PM CST February 21, 2019
