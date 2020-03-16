Tamaulipas Officials Recover Stolen Vehicles with Texas Plates
Related Story
WESLACO – Authorities across the border say they are recovering Texas cars from stolen vehicle seizures.
In recent months, officials in Tamaulipas have highlighted efforts to recover stolen cars and motorcycles in border cities.
Officials say in the first two weeks of February, authorities have recovered 18 stolen vehicles.
They say some of the vehicles recovered have Texas plates.
In some cases those vehicles were detected on closed circuit cameras.
News
WESLACO – Authorities across the border say they are recovering Texas cars from stolen vehicle seizures. In recent months,... More >>
News Video
-
Tamaulipas government asks all travelers who visited the United States to self-quarantine...
-
Airlines cancel international flights, warn about billion-dollar losses amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
Texas Attorney General's Office warns about COVID-19 scams
-
Hidalgo County and Cameron County cancel jury duty
-
McAllen group launches program to help elderly amid coronavirus concerns