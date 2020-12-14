Tamaulipas reactivates COVID-19 checkpoints for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Officials with the Tamaulipas State Commission on Health Risks, also known as COEPRIS in Spanish, started manning checkpoints Wednesday at several international border crossings.

Officials are checking to see if drivers coming in from Texas are entering the Mexican state for essential purposes as a way to control the spread of COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Obviously we know these checkpoints cause an inconvenience, but we are telling people this is not the time to visit family in Tamaulipas," said COEPRIS state commissioner Dr. Óscar Terán Lara.

Work, school and medical travel is allowed, but a driver must show proof.

Other requirements in order to cross into Tamaulipas following state COEPRIS guidelines include:

> No more than two people per vehicle

> No vehicles ending in license plates:

Monday: 0 and 1

Tuesday: 2 and 3

Wednesday: 4 and 5

Thursday: 6 and 7

Friday: 8 and 9

> No children or elderly passengers

> Have a temperature less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit

> Wear a face-covering

COEPRIS, Municipal Transit Police, State Police and other state agencies will be at those checkpoints.

State officials installed these COVID-19 checkpoints in the summer as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.