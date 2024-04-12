Tax scams to watch out for

The Internal Revenue Service is warning the public to watch out for scams over the next few days.

“Criminals are especially active during tax season because money's involved,” IRS spokesman Luis Garcia said. “So you have to be aware first that they're after two things. One is your personal information, which is very valuable — and your family's personal information, as well as your financial account information."

Scammers are always trying to get potential victims to give them their sensitive information.

“We don't threaten people, whether it's with deportation, with foreclosure with the local police coming to arrest you,” Garcia said. “That is absolutely not true."

Another red flag is demands for immediate payment.

“They get you panicking with the threat of arrest or the threat of something really bad, and then they say, ‘you've got to pay right now. This will go away if you pay right now.’” Garcia said. “IRS is never going to call you up and say, you've got to pay right this instant, or else.,"

A third red flag to watch out for is requests for specific payment methods such as Venmo, Zelle, Cashapp, or gift cards.

“We don't accept gift cards of any type to pay for taxes,” Garcia said. “So if, the scam artist is saying, ‘you've got to buy gift cards to pay this off,’ know that right away that is a scam."

