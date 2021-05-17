x

Taylor Christian; Hidden in Plain Sight

Related Story

MCALLEN – A small Rio Grande Valley school has quietly educated students for 70 years.

All these years, and the McAllen school has gone practically unnoticed.

Former students and staff came out to celebrate the milestone of Taylor Christian School, located on Jackson Avenue and South 21st Street.

The school, overseen by World Gospel Mission, offers classes from pre-kindergarten to 8th garden.  

Watch the news story to hear from former students of the school. 

News
Taylor Christian; Hidden in Plain Sight
Taylor Christian; Hidden in Plain Sight
MCALLEN – A small Rio Grande Valley school has quietly educated students for 70 years. All these years, and the... More >>
3 years ago Thursday, March 22 2018 Mar 22, 2018 Thursday, March 22, 2018 8:54:31 AM CDT March 22, 2018
Radar
7 Days