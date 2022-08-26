TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for Valley school districts

For the first time since 2019, the Texas Education Agency on Monday released accountability ratings for districts and campuses across the state.

It's the first rating to be issued following two years of pandemic-related pauses.

According to the TEA, 2022 saw 25 percent of districts and 33 percent of campuses improve their letter grade from 2019.

The A-F accountability system is based on three domains: student achievement, school progress and closings the gaps. Districts and campuses received an A, B or C rating, or were assigned a label of Not Rated.

The Not Rated label was applied when the domain or overall scaled score for a district or campus was less than 70, according to the TEA.

Of the 32 public school districts in the four counties of the Rio Grande Valley, 14 districts received an A, 17 districts received a B and one district received a Not Rated.

To view the 2022 accountability ratings, visit txschools.gov.

View the school ratings for Rio Grande Valley districts below:

Cameron County

Hidalgo County

Starr County

School District Overall Rating Student Achievement School Progress Closing the Gaps Rio Grande City Grulla ISD A B A C Roma ISD A B A A San Isidro ISD B B A B

Willacy County