Teach for America RGV is celebrating 35 years with Honor Roll Gala
For decades, Teach for America has been helping Rio Grande Valley students achieve their educational goals by working with them to improve test scores and graduation rates.
Teach for America RGV Senior Managing Director Jonathan Stevens spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the organization's efforts.
Teach for America RGV is celebrating 35 years with its Honor Roll Gala. It's scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at the Mission Event Center, located at 200 N. Shary Road.
