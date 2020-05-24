x

Teacher Murder Trial

Related Story

HIDALGO COUNTY--Jury selection is set to begin Monday in a 2005 murder case in Hidalgo County.
     Edinburg school teacher Arturo Noe Sanchez was murdered in his McAllen home in 2005. The case turned cold until years later when there was a hit in the nationwide DNA data bank. A man named Claudio Alberto Morales was arrested for bank robbery in New Mexico. His DNA matched DNA collected from the Mcallen crime scene.

News
Jury Selection Set to Begin in Murder...
Jury Selection Set to Begin in Murder Trial
HIDALGO COUNTY--Jury selection is set to begin Monday in a 2005 murder case in Hidalgo County. Edinburg school teacher Arturo... More >>
3 years ago Sunday, February 26 2017 Feb 26, 2017 Sunday, February 26, 2017 2:59:57 PM CST February 26, 2017
Radar
7 Days