Teacher Murder Trial

HIDALGO COUNTY--Jury selection is set to begin Monday in a 2005 murder case in Hidalgo County.

Edinburg school teacher Arturo Noe Sanchez was murdered in his McAllen home in 2005. The case turned cold until years later when there was a hit in the nationwide DNA data bank. A man named Claudio Alberto Morales was arrested for bank robbery in New Mexico. His DNA matched DNA collected from the Mcallen crime scene.