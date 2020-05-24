Teacher Murder Trial
HIDALGO COUNTY--Jury selection is set to begin Monday in a 2005 murder case in Hidalgo County.
Edinburg school teacher Arturo Noe Sanchez was murdered in his McAllen home in 2005. The case turned cold until years later when there was a hit in the nationwide DNA data bank. A man named Claudio Alberto Morales was arrested for bank robbery in New Mexico. His DNA matched DNA collected from the Mcallen crime scene.
