Teachers continue dealing with crowded classrooms

Valley schools are still struggling with crowded classrooms, which is putting even more stress on teachers as school officials look for ways to ease the stress and workload.

Sylvia Tanguma, president of the McAllen chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said more students in the classroom is a sign things are getting back to normal, but it's also a challenge that could force some teachers out of the classroom altogether.

Tanguma says even experienced teachers are having a tough time dealing with so many students, but COVID-19 may not be the only problem.

“Before the pandemic, one in three teachers would leave before their fifth year in the classroom,” McAllen High School teacher Melina Recio said. “What that tells us is that we don't really prepare people as well as they should be and offer support once they're in a classroom."

Recio says offering support and mentors to new teachers is one of many ways to hopefully keep them, but Tanguma says that’s not nearly enough.

"We need state, we need TEA, we need Governor Abbott, we need all of them in charge to make that their priority," Tanguma said.

Keeping teachers and attracting new ones is something that will be discussed at next month's task force meeting.

Watch the video above for the full story.