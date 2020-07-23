'Team QuaranTeen' helps kids stay connected during coronavirus pandemic

Abigail Castillo loved playing basketball.

After she was injured, though, the 17-year-old athlete found herself stuck at home — and isolated.

"Since I can't go anywhere, I'm mainly just in my room, doing nothing," Castillo said.

It's a universal problem during the coronavirus pandemic.

To help teenagers cope, Castillo and the McAllen Boys and Girls Club helped start Team QuaranTeen.

It allows teenagers to stay connected through virtual activities, including workouts, painting and guitar lessons. Teenagers also just get together to talk.

For more information, visit BGCMcAllen.net.

