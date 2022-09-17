Teen accused of stealing firearms, vehicle in Alton charged with aggravated robbery

A teenager accused of stealing multiple firearms and a vehicle in Alton was charged with aggravated robbery on Friday.

Jose Luis Hernandez, 18, was booked into Hidalgo County jail Thursday on multiple charges, including evading arrest, fail to identify, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of habitation and burglary of building, records show.

Police say on Sept. 6, officers responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of West Diamond Avenue and North Dakota Street.

Police determined that a suspect stole multiple firearms, and then used one of the firearms to steal a vehicle from a nearby home. No injuries were reported in the incident, police say.

The next day, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office found the stolen vehicle in the area of Mile 4 and Texan Road.

Authorities identified the suspect as Hernandez, and issued two arrest warrants for burglary of habitation and aggravated robbery.

Authorities captured Hernandez after a short pursuit.

Hernandez remains in jail Friday afternoon on a $92,500 bond, records show.