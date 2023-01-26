Teen apprehended following social media threat at San Benito High School

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT.

UPDATE:

The 17-year-old arrested for making a threat on social media against San Benito High School is not a student at the school, according to San Benito Consolidated Independent School District.

The teen was charged with one count false alarm or report, a state jail felony crime.

SBCISD Police Department is following safety protocols, and as an added security measure, city and county law enforcement agencies will assist with increased patrols of San Benito High School, both on and off campus.

----------------------

A 17-year-old male from San Benito was apprehended Tuesday after posting a threat on social media against San Benito High School, police said.

The San Benito Police Department were first alerted of the threat after receiving information on a social media post that had a picture of a knife and semi-automatic pistol, according to a news release.

“The suspect re-posted the images and added a caption that insinuated the weapons were going to be used at the San Benito High School tomorrow during lunchtime,” police said.

The suspect was identified as the unidentified male teen who was charged with false alarm or report.

“At this time, there is no indication or information discovered during the investigation that would support the idea that a credible threat exists to any of the SBCISD campuses,” the news release stated.