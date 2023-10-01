Teen charged for allegedly taking gun onto Weslaco school grounds
WESLACO – A 17-year-old prospective student in Weslaco is charged for allegedly taking a gun on campus.
Miguel Cardenas has been charged with a deadly conduct offense, a Class A misdemeanor. He’s accused of allegedly taking a weapon to Weslaco High School last Friday.
