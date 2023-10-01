x

Teen charged for allegedly taking gun onto Weslaco school grounds

Related Story

WESLACO – A 17-year-old prospective student in Weslaco is charged for allegedly taking a gun on campus.

Miguel Cardenas has been charged with a deadly conduct offense, a Class A misdemeanor. He’s accused of allegedly taking a weapon to Weslaco High School last Friday.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Teen charged for allegedly taking gun onto...
Teen charged for allegedly taking gun onto Weslaco school grounds
WESLACO – A 17-year-old prospective student in Weslaco is charged for allegedly taking a gun on campus. Miguel Cardenas... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, January 22 2020 Jan 22, 2020 Wednesday, January 22, 2020 3:39:00 PM CST January 22, 2020
Radar
7 Days