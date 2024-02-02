Teen sentenced to 35 years in jail for fatal human smuggling crash
A Mission teen will serve 35 years in jail after pleading guilty to murder in connection with a fatal human smuggling crash that resulted in the death of a mother and her daughter.
Carmen Huerta Sosa, 59, and her 22-year-old daughter, Viridiana Charon Lloyd, died on Dec. 2021 when the vehicle they were in was struck by a 2009 Ford Escape SUV driven by Esteban Cantu Jr. in Mission.
Police say Cantu was fleeing from a U.S. Border Patrol unit while transporting six undocumented immigrants. The SUV collided with the 2014 Honda passenger vehicle occupied by Sosa and Lloyd at the intersection of West Mile 2 Line and Holland Road.
As part of his guilty plea, Cantu’s two counts of evading arrest or detention causing death and six counts of smuggling of persons were dismissed.
