Teen suffers multiple lacerations after getting stuck in mud at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp
Related Story
The Brownsville Fire Department rescued a male teen who suffered from multiple lacerations from sharp oyster beds after getting stuck in mud at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp.
The fire department posted about the rescue on their Facebook page. They said reports came in at around 10:45 a.m. about the teen trapped in mud.
Rescue workers saw the teen was submerged waist-deep in the mud surrounded by sharp oyster beds. The teen was trapped to the point that the mud created a suction effect, making it difficult to get himself out, according to the fire department's post.
The post said personnel rescued the teen by digging out mud with shovels and displacing water under him using a Class A extinguisher.
The teen was eventually carried out to safety and taken to a local hospital.
News
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Getting creative during special events
-
More than 100 people rally to support protecting wildlife refuge in Alamo
-
Nonprofit to provide free counseling services in McAllen for domestic violence, sexual...
-
44th Annual All-American City David Chavana 10K Run held in Edinburg
-
Teen suffers multiple lacerations after getting stuck in mud at the Jaime...
Sports Video
-
Sam Whitehead journey with UTRGV Tennis
-
UTRGV Baseball comes out on top against the Alumni team 13-3
-
RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home after a close one against...
-
UTRGV Fabian Garcia Youth Football camp in Brownsville
-
Porter remains undefeated in district play after taking down Harlingen South 2-0