Teen suffers multiple lacerations after getting stuck in mud at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp

The Brownsville Fire Department rescued a male teen who suffered from multiple lacerations from sharp oyster beds after getting stuck in mud at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp.

The fire department posted about the rescue on their Facebook page. They said reports came in at around 10:45 a.m. about the teen trapped in mud.

Rescue workers saw the teen was submerged waist-deep in the mud surrounded by sharp oyster beds. The teen was trapped to the point that the mud created a suction effect, making it difficult to get himself out, according to the fire department's post.

The post said personnel rescued the teen by digging out mud with shovels and displacing water under him using a Class A extinguisher.

The teen was eventually carried out to safety and taken to a local hospital.