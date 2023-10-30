Temple Emanuel holding collection drive for Mujeres Unidas

A McAllen synagogue is calling on the public to help local victims of domestic violence.

Temple Emanuel is holding their first ever Be the Light Drive, where donated items will go toward the Mujeres Unidas non-profit that shelters victims of domestic violence.

The drive is set for Sunday, Oct. 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the temple, located at 4300 Chai Street.

Mujeres Unidas is asking for donations of toiletries, baby items, towels and clothing items for women and children.

A complete list of the requested items is available online.