Temporary injunction keeps Title 42 in place

Monday would've been the day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would've stopped mandating the use of Title 42, the public health directive that works to stop the spread of COVID-19 into the U.S. by sending migrants back to Mexico or their home countries.

A federal court in Lafayette, Louisiana issued a temporary injunction keeping it in place, claiming the feds wanted to stop using Title 42 without going through a public comment phase.

The Biden administration now has a steep legal mountain to climb.

"If the government wants to appeal its decision, they can appeal it to the 5th circuit,” said immigration attorney Carlos Garcia. “The 5th Circuit is not going to be a friendly court."

Some experts consider the appeals court in New Orleans to be conservative.

Last Friday, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said he was concerned that if Title 42 was no longer in place, the city could see migrants sleeping out in downtown McAllen due to a lack of space at the Catholic Charities respite center.

Catholic Charities Director Sister Norma Pimentel said they have a plan in place to accommodate more migrants within the city.