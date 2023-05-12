Temporary Judge to Rule 93rd District Court in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG – A temporary judge will rule over the Hidalgo County 93rd District Court for now.
The judge will handle civil and criminal cases for the courtroom.
Judge Rudy Delgado was suspended from running the courtroom and officially announced resignation last week.
