Temporary Judge to Rule 93rd District Court in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG – A temporary judge will rule over the Hidalgo County 93rd District Court for now.

The judge will handle civil and criminal cases for the courtroom.

Judge Rudy Delgado was suspended from running the courtroom and officially announced resignation last week.

5 years ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 Friday, May 04, 2018 5:07:27 PM CDT May 04, 2018
