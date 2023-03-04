x

Tesla building new plant near Monterrey

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the creation of a new vehicle assembly plant right across the border.

The new plant will be built near the city of Monterrey, located in the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

Musk also added that production at their six other factories — located in Austin, California, china and Germany — will be expanding.

