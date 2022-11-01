Texans Banking on Brock

x

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans play in the NFL playoffs for the fourth time in team history on Saturday.  The Texans will host the Oakland Raiders in a game where quarterback play, or the lack thereof, will be in full focus.  Houston starts a high paid free agent that's been benched several times during this season. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva is in Houston, and examines the merits of Texans' starter Brock Osweiler. 

5 years ago Saturday, January 07 2017 Jan 7, 2017 Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:23:52 AM CST January 07, 2017
