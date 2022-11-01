Texans Banking on Brock

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans play in the NFL playoffs for the fourth time in team history on Saturday. The Texans will host the Oakland Raiders in a game where quarterback play, or the lack thereof, will be in full focus. Houston starts a high paid free agent that's been benched several times during this season. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva is in Houston, and examines the merits of Texans' starter Brock Osweiler.